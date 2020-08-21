,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
සිංහල
தமிழ்
(current)
Hiru Gossip
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe issued notice to appear before the Presidential Commission
Friday, 21 August 2020 - 13:06
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been issued notices to appear at Presidential Commission probing incidents of political victimization on 04th & 07th September.
Trending News
School times revised from September
21 August 2020
Focus on modernizing the school curriculum
21 August 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,927
21 August 2020
The father who met with a tragic accident on his daughter's wedding day (video)
21 August 2020
There will be NO power cuts from tonight
21 August 2020
International News
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delegates authority to his sister
21 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Editors
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.