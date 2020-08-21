Another+group+of+Sri+Lankans+arrives+today

Another group of Sri Lankans who were unable to return to Sri Lanka due to the Corona epidemic arrived this morning.



According to our correspondent at the airport, 47 Sri Lankans arrived from Qatar at 1.20 am this morning and 88 from Thailand at 9.12 am this morning.



All of them have been subjected to PCR tests. It is said that they have been referred for quarantine after undergoing tests.



With the identification of 16 Sri Lankans from Chennai as infected, the number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 2,918.





