Opposition unhappy about time allocation - Parliament select committee appointed

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 13:29

The Opposition drew the attention of the Speaker about the time that has been allocated for the ruling and the opposition sides to address the house. 


Opposition Chief Whip Lakshman Kiriella stated that the time allocation for the Opposition should be increased upto 60%.


At the same time, MP Manusha Nanayakkara requested the Speaker to remove a statement made by MP C.V Wigneshwaran.


Meanwhile, the debate on the Government’s Policy statement presented by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday is continuing in parliament at this moment.


At the same time, members for the parliament select committee were appointed today.


Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana will chair the committee while the other members are ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardana, Johnston Fernando, Dallas Alahapperuma, Douglas Devananda, Wimal Weerawansa and Prasanna Ranatunga.


In addition, Opposition Chief Whip Lakshman Kiriella, MPs Gayantha Karunathilaka, Rauff Hakeem, Vijitha Herath and Selvam Addaikalanathan have been appointed from the Opposition.


