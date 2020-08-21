Drug raids in many areas today (video)





Several persons involved in drug trafficking have been arrested during operations carried out in several areas.



A woman who had been involved in heroin trafficking for some time in Borella and Nugegoda was arrested by the police during a special operation conducted in the Kalapaluwawa area in Rajagiriya yesterday.



Police also seized more than 100 grams of heroin and Rs. 30,000 in the possession of the 31 year old woman residing in Borella.



Police have also arrested a person with heroin in Marawila and Chilaw areas.



Also, another person was arrested with heroin during a special operation carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division in the Grandpass - Thotalaga area last night.



The suspect is a 40 year old resident of Colombo 14.



Police have also arrested a suspect in the Kamburugamuwa area in Kotawila for robbing gold jewelery and for the possession of nearly 3 grams of heroin.



Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in a special operation in the Kilinochchi area yesterday with nearly 50 kilograms of cannabis.



Preliminary investigations have revealed that she had been involved in the trafficking for some time.



Police also arrested another 29 year old suspect with cannabis in the Inginiyagala area in Ampara yesterday.