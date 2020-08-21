සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

6.9-magnitude earthquake reported in the deep sea off the east coast of Indonesia

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 13:48

Foreign media have reported that an earthquake has occurred in the deep sea off the east coast of Indonesia.

A 6.9-magnitude quake struck eastern Indonesia on Friday (Aug 21), but there was no tsunami warning issued.

There has been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage

The undersea tremor struck at a depth of more than 600km about 220km south of Katabu on the island of Sulawesi.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency released no tsunami warning.

Indonesia, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location.

The temblor comes after two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes of 6.8 and 6.9 earlier in the week, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

