Six persons including the Governor of the Western Province have been issued notices by the Colombo High Court

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 14:15

The Governor of the Western Province and former Commander of the Air Force, Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Goonetileke and six others have been issued notices to appear before the Colombo High Court on October 6.

This was when a petition against the Chairman of the Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha Sampath Jayasinghe alleging that a financial irregularity had taken place in the purchase of roofing sheets for distribution to low income earners, was heard. 

The petition was filed by the Homagama Taxpayers Association.

