සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Disposal of illegal waste that has severely affected biodiversity (video)

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 16:46

Disposal+of+illegal+waste+that+has+severely+affected+biodiversity+%28video%29


Residents of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha allege that many environmental problems have arisen due to the illegal dumping of garbage on both sides of the main road from Madurankuliya to Thoduwawa in Puttalam.

Also, the Ramaneeya Canal, also known as the Hamilton Canal, is now heavily polluted due to the relentless release of non-perishable liquids, chemicals and animal parts into the environment.

The impact of this illegal waste disposal on the biodiversity of the area is significant.

Locals are blaming that the beautiful mangrove resources as well as the breeding process of the aquatic life taking place in the mangroves have been severely affected.

It has also had a direct impact on the economy of those involved in the traditional fishing industry along the Hamilton Canal.

Trending News

School times revised from September
21 August 2020
School times revised from September
Focus on modernizing the school curriculum
21 August 2020
Focus on modernizing the school curriculum
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,927
21 August 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,927
The father who met with a tragic accident on his daughter's wedding day (video)
21 August 2020
The father who met with a tragic accident on his daughter's wedding day (video)
There will be NO power cuts from tonight
21 August 2020
There will be NO power cuts from tonight

International News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delegates authority to his sister
21 August 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delegates authority to his sister
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.