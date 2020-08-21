Disposal of illegal waste that has severely affected biodiversity (video)





Residents of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha allege that many environmental problems have arisen due to the illegal dumping of garbage on both sides of the main road from Madurankuliya to Thoduwawa in Puttalam.



Also, the Ramaneeya Canal, also known as the Hamilton Canal, is now heavily polluted due to the relentless release of non-perishable liquids, chemicals and animal parts into the environment.



The impact of this illegal waste disposal on the biodiversity of the area is significant.



Locals are blaming that the beautiful mangrove resources as well as the breeding process of the aquatic life taking place in the mangroves have been severely affected.



It has also had a direct impact on the economy of those involved in the traditional fishing industry along the Hamilton Canal.