HIRU SPORTS - Minster intervenes to secure the future of the children who excelled in four sports which was revealed by HIRU (video)

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 16:41

A group of athletes from Paragoda Sri Gunaratana Kanishta Vidyalaya, who excel in four sports including karate, made a request to provide a sports school for them to continue playing the sport. Their story was broadcast on Hiru. 

The Minister of Sports who saw that news, with the support of the Minister of Education, took action to provide a new school for those athletes to take the game forward, we tell you today through the children who win.

While studying at Paragoda Sri Gunaratana Kanishta Vidyalaya in Imaduwa, Galle, we discovered the group of young players who won the world in four sports namely Karate, Taekwondo, Jitkon Do and Kayodan last Monday.

The children, requested that a sports school be provided for them to continue their sports activities soon after leaving Sri Gunaratana Vidyalaya due to the limited academic activities of the school which only operates to Grade 5.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, who saw the news of the winning children, worked with Education Minister GL Peiris to make arrangements to provide a new school for these little ones.

A simple ceremony was organized at the Ministry of Education for that purpose.

Desidu Samaratunga, Hirun Jayawardena, Malitha Madushan and Kesara Buddhimal, obtained approval for their new school. Sports equipment was donated to Batemulla National School where they will be studying for the next two years.

After two years, these players will have the opportunity to enter Mahinda College, Galle.

The present Principal of Mahinda College was also present at this occasion.

After the dream of these little ones came true, they left with the determination to conquer the world tomorrow.

HIRU SPORTS is ready to fulfill its responsibility for such children who are about to take over the future of sports in this country.

