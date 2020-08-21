A+call+from+Prime+Minister+of+Australia+to+Prime+Minister+Mahinda+Rajapaksa

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has telephoned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning to congratulate him on his landslide victory in the recent general election.



The two leaders discussed mutual cooperation in various fields and emphasized the importance of further strengthening Sri Lanka-Australia relations, the Prime Minister's Office said.



Commenting on developments in the Asia-Pacific region, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he intends to work closely with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the new government.



The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Australia to visit to Sri Lanka.



Accepting the invitation, the Australian Prime Minister said that he hopes to visit Sri Lanka soon, recalling his previous visit to Sri Lanka.