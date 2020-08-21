Unidentified+body+found+in+Hatton+Dickoya+canal

An unidentified body has been found in the Dickoya canal which flows from Hatton to Castlereagh Reservoir.



Our correspondent said that an estate worker who had gone to mow the lawn at the canal near the Dickoya Tea Factory had informed the Hatton Police that there was a dead body.



The body of the man around 30-35 years of age has been in the water for several days and has been mutilated beyond recognition, police said.



After the examination of the Hatton Magistrate, the body was taken to the Judicial Medical Officer of the Dickoya Base Hospital for an autopsy.





Hatton police are conducting investigations.