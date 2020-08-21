සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

School times revised from September

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 16:18

The timing of several grades in government and government-approved private schools, which were reopened, has been revised.

Accordingly, it has been decided to hold school hours for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm from September 2.

The Ministry of Education has issued instructions to all Provincial Chief Secretaries, Provincial Secretaries of Education, Local Government and Zonal Directors of Education and Principals of all schools in this regard.

Accordingly, academic activities for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 in schools will be conducted from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm only until the end of August.



