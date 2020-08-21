Defense+Adviser+to+the+Pakistan+High+Commission+meets+the+Commander+of+the+Navy

Colonel Sajad Ali, Defense Adviser to the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka has called on the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna.
The Navy Media Unit stated that the meeting was held to mark the end of the three year tenure of Defense Adviser Sajad Ali in Sri Lanka.
The Navy Commander thanked the Pakistan Defense Adviser for his assistance to the Navy and exchanged souvenirs.
