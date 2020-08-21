5 hour water cut in Ambalangoda and Balapitiya tomorrow (22)

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to several areas around Ambalangoda and Balapitiya will be suspended for 5 hours from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm tomorrow (22).



The Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water cut was due to a power outage at the Baddegama Water Treatment Plant.



Accordingly, the water supply to Ambalangoda, Hikkaduwa, Balapitiya, Bentota, Elpitiya, Batapola, Gonapinuwala and Baddegama areas will be suspended.