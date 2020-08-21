Minister Namal makes a surprise visit to the sports hostel in Torrington (Photos)

The Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa made a surprise visit this morning to look into the shortcomings of the sports hostels in Torrington, Colombo functioning under the Ministry of Sports.The Minister observed the shortcomings in the sports hostels and instructed the Ministry officials to rectify them expeditiously.It has been revealed that the beds used by the athletes for training and sleeping and the other facilities were in a dilapidated condition.Discussions have been held on how to rectify such shortcomings and increase the mobility for the players.Minister Namal Rajapaksa has pointed out that these sportsmen and sportswomen who play for the country are dedicating their future for the motherland and it is the responsibility of the nation to take care of them.