සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Minister Namal makes a surprise visit to the sports hostel in Torrington (Photos)

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 16:54

Minister+Namal+makes+a+surprise+visit+to+the+sports+hostel+in+Torrington+%28Photos%29
The Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa made a surprise visit this morning to look into the shortcomings of the sports hostels in Torrington, Colombo functioning under the Ministry of Sports.

The Minister observed the shortcomings in the sports hostels and instructed the Ministry officials to rectify them expeditiously.

It has been revealed that the beds used by the athletes for training and sleeping and the other facilities were in a dilapidated condition.

Discussions have been held on how to rectify such shortcomings and increase the mobility for the players.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa has pointed out that these sportsmen and sportswomen who play for the country are dedicating their future for the motherland and it is the responsibility of the nation to take care of them.






Trending News

School times revised from September
21 August 2020
School times revised from September
Focus on modernizing the school curriculum
21 August 2020
Focus on modernizing the school curriculum
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,927
21 August 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,927
The father who met with a tragic accident on his daughter's wedding day (video)
21 August 2020
The father who met with a tragic accident on his daughter's wedding day (video)
There will be NO power cuts from tonight
21 August 2020
There will be NO power cuts from tonight

International News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delegates authority to his sister
21 August 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delegates authority to his sister
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.