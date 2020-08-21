Three+member+committee+to+probe+irregularities+at+Geology+and+Mining+Bureau

A special three member committee has been appointed to look into the irregularities of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau.



The Ministry of Environment stated that this committee has been appointed by the Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera.



The Minister has also stated that he has paid full attention to the statement made by the Chairman of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stating that it is a den of thieves.



The Ministry of Environment further stated that a preliminary investigation report has been prepared and handed over to the Minister by the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.