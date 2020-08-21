Wildlife Minister inspects the preserved body of a black panther (video)

The preserved body of a black panther that died after getting trapped in a snare in the Laxapana Walamalai area was inspected by the the Minister of Wildlife, C.B. Ratnayake.



The body of the Black panther has been preserved for public display at the Colombo National Museum.



The Black panther died at the Udawalawe Veterinary Hospital after being injured from a trap set up to hunt animals at a vegetable farm in the Valamalai area.



Wildlife officials were ordered by the court to preserve the body of the panther.







