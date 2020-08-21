Wanniarachchi Kankanamlage Priyantha Ranaweera alias Veyangoda Hattaya has been remanded till the 26th of this month for drug trafficking and other crimes.



This was when the suspect was produced before the Minuwangoda Acting Magistrate today.



The suspect named Hattaya was arrested by the Minuwangoda Police on the 15th.



Wanniarachchi Kankanamlage Priyantha Ranaweera alias Veyangoda Hattaya is a 41 year old resident of Veyangoda - Heenkenda area.



At the time of the arrest , checks amounting to Rs. 100,000 and 5 grams of heroin were found, police said.



During further investigations, police seized two luxury houses belonging to the suspect and over Rs. 73 million in his bank accounts and a vehicle worth around Rs. 8 million.



The Minuwangoda Police stated that six paramours of the suspect have been taken into police custody and investigations are being carried out.



It has been revealed that the women, who live in Kegalle, Weeragula, Veyangoda, Kalagedihena and Nittambuwa areas, had spent the money earned from the heroin trafficking of Hattaya.



Investigations have revealed that the suspect has been involved in heroin trafficking for nearly 10 years and the police have obtained court orders to suspend his bank accounts and the accounts of his wife and two children.



Steps have also been taken to suspend the bank accounts of the six paramours who were involved with him.