A moving three wheeler catches fire (Video)

A three wheeler traveling from Hatton to Bogawantalawa has caught fire.
The three wheeler had caught fire in the Wanakaduwa Watta area at around 4 this afternoon.
It was on a hire when it crashed. The the driver and the passengers were not injured.
It is suspected that the three wheeler had caught fire due to a technical fault.
