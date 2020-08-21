සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former Minister Sagala leaves the Presidential Commission after 10 hours

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 20:27

Former Minister Sagala Ratnayake who arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter Sunday attacks to make a statement, has left about 10 hours later.

Former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake visited the Police Investigation Unit of the Presidential Commission this morning.

This was to give a statement regarding the investigation being carried out regarding the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.

Our correspondent stated that he appeared before the Commission at around 9.35 am.

The former Prime Minister and UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had also been summoned to the police station today to make a statement in this regard.

However, he has informed the Commission in writing that he will not be able to attend today.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested the Presidential Commission to allow him to appear on the 31st to make a statement.

