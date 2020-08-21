සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President decides to place 2 Buddhist Universities under Education Ministry

Friday, 21 August 2020 - 22:35

At the request of Maha Sangha, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided to bring Sri Lanka Buddhist and Pali University and Buddhashravaka Bhiksu University under the purview of the Ministry of Education.


President also paid attention to the possibility of placing these two Universities under the University Grants Commission. President instructed the officials to conduct monitoring their activities in a proper manner under the supervision of the State Minister while safeguarding their identities.


This decision was taken by the President during the 05th meeting of the Buddhist Advisory Council held at the Presidential Secretariat today (21).


President said he will present the steps taken by the Government and their progress pertaining to the proposals and advice given by Maha Sangha at 04 previous meetings at the next session.


Pointing out that advice of the Buddhist Advisory Council have been used while formulating the structure of the State Ministries President said he expects the Maha Sangha to continue to guide the Government in policy preparations. He further said Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Privenas and Buddhist Universities were brought under the direct supervision of a single State Ministry for their advancement.


Maha Sangha commended the President for his efforts to address the issues pertaining to Piriven education and endeavours to improve Dhamma school education by implementing a systematic procedure and regulation.


Anunayake of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Vijithasiri Nayaka Thero stated that the approach used to institute officers that of the Opposition Leader in the parliament was exemplary. Thero added that the people were repulsed by how the predecessors made appointments to the same offices.


Anunayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi  Thero noted that the decision to minimize ministries will assist in saving taxpayers’ hard-earned money.


Additionally, Aranya Senasanadhipathi of Mithrigala, Ven. Udairiyagama Dhammajeewa Thero mentioned the importance of “virtuous mind” (Yahapath Sitha) in life and highlighted the significance of introducing it to the classroom.


Ven. Prof. Induragare Dhammarathana Thero highlighted the requirement of initiating an insurance scheme resembling Agrahara Insurance plan for Bhikku teachers, their parents, and siblings in their times of need, when they are hospitalized.


Most Venerable Diviyagaha Yasassi Nayaka Thero pointed out the importance of introducing a procedure to  give marks for Certificates of Dhamma School Final Examination and the Dharmacharya Examination when offering the government jobs.


Most Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera suggested that a discussion on Bhikkhu Education and Buddhist Education or a Sangayana on Theravada Buddhism is needed.


The Maha Sangha representing the Buddhist Advisory Council, officials including Principal Advisor to President, Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera,  Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Prof. Kapila Gunawardena and the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs Sunanda Kariyapperuma participated in this meeting.


