‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1567 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1567 million.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,567,551,476.66.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund.



The President's Media Division states that deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#. For further information contact through 076 – 0700700 / 011 – 2320880 / 011 – 2354340 / 011 – 2424012.