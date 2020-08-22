A+Rs.+949.76+billion+vote+on+account+for+remainder+of+2020

A Rs. 949.76 billion vote on account to cover government expenditure for the remainder of this year has been included in parliament’s agenda paper.
The period to be covered is four months from 01 September to 31 December.
Meanwhile, the government has said the constitutional amendment would be effected while retaining the positive aspects of the 19th amendment.
