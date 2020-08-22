Global Covid-19 fatalities surpass 800,000





The number of Covid-19 infected in Sri Lanka increased to 2,941 yesterday (21) following the finding of 23 cases during the day.



The latest cases are 18 arrivals from the UAE, two from Chennai, India and one each from Turkey, Kuwait and Indonesia, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit.



Also, 24 patients recovered and left hospital yesterday, taking the total recoveries to 2,789.



Presently, 141 persons remain in hospital with the virus.



Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is to consider utilising the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia after obtaining approval from the World Health Organization.



Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yury B. Materiy had talks yesterday on the vaccine and other related matters.



The Ambassador commended Sri Lanka on the measures taken to contain the pandemic.



Meanwhile, Sri Lankans continue to return home, with 276 arriving from Australia and 306 from India and the US yesterday and early this morning.



Also, 127 Chinese nationals have arrived.



The global Covid-19 count stands at 23,096,000, while the fatalities total 802,318.



The WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he hopes the pandemic will be over in under two years.

Speaking in Geneva yesterday, he said the Spanish flu of 1918 took two years to overcome.



But he added that current advances in technology could enable the world to halt the virus "in a shorter time".



The deadly flu of 1918 killed at least 50 million people.