Alexei+Navalny+taken+to+airport+for+flight+to+Germany

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being taken to the airport in the Siberian city of Omsk to be flown to Germany for treatment.



He fell into a coma after drinking what his supporters suspect was poisoned tea.



They accuse the authorities of trying to conceal a crime.



Doctors treating him in Omsk had insisted yesterday that he was too ill to be moved.



But they later said his condition was stable enough for the flight.



A medically equipped plane, paid for by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, is flying Mr Navalny to Berlin, where he will be treated at the Charité hospital.