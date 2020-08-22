සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Alexei Navalny taken to airport for flight to Germany

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 7:31

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being taken to the airport in the Siberian city of Omsk to be flown to Germany for treatment.

He fell into a coma after drinking what his supporters suspect was poisoned tea.

They accuse the authorities of trying to conceal a crime.

Doctors treating him in Omsk had insisted yesterday that he was too ill to be moved.

But they later said his condition was stable enough for the flight.

A medically equipped plane, paid for by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, is flying Mr Navalny to Berlin, where he will be treated at the Charité hospital.

