Two caught while digging for artefacts in Ampara

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 8:15

Four persons were arrested yesterday afternoon (21) while digging for artefacts at Tissapura in Central Camp, Ampara, police say.

A van and digging equipment were seized from the suspects.

The suspects are from Devinuwara, Kudawella and Middeniya areas.

They are to be produced before the Ampara magistrate’s court today.

