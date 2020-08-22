Two+caught+while+digging+for+artefacts+in+Ampara

Four persons were arrested yesterday afternoon (21) while digging for artefacts at Tissapura in Central Camp, Ampara, police say.
A van and digging equipment were seized from the suspects.
The suspects are from Devinuwara, Kudawella and Middeniya areas.
They are to be produced before the Ampara magistrate’s court today.
A van and digging equipment were seized from the suspects.
The suspects are from Devinuwara, Kudawella and Middeniya areas.
They are to be produced before the Ampara magistrate’s court today.