සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Election result may never be known - Donald Trump

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 8:57

US president Donald Trump says the result of November's election may never be known.

Trump, who is behind Democrat rival Joe Biden in many polls, was speaking ahead of next week's Republican National Convention.

He said: "You're not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months, maybe never - maybe years but maybe never.

Meanwhile, head of the US Postal Service Louis DeJoy has said the agency is "fully capable and committed" to handling the nation's mail-in votes for November's election.

The Postmaster General told lawmakers that postal votes would continue to be prioritised and that recent policy changes were not made in attempt to influence the 2020 election.

Democrats say new delivery policies could lead to issues with postal votes.

The row quickly became a top campaign issue in the past two weeks.

