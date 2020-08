UPDATE:



A motorcyclist shot by a gunman in another motorcycle in Ambalangoda has died, police say.



The 48-year-old succumbed to injuries at Balapitiya Hospital.



He is said to be a resident of Kuligoda in Ambalangoda.



The shooting occurred this morning (22) at Parrot Junction in Ambalangoda.



The assailant has fled the scene.



