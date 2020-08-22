සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 11:19

India+records+highest+single-day+Covid-19+spike
India’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases neared the three million-mark as it remained the third worst-hit country in the world after the US and Brazil.

According to the Union health ministry’s data, there were 69,878 cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day spike, and 945 fatalities reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

These take India’s tally to 2,975,701.

The number of active cases were at 697,330 and 55,794 people have succumbed to the viral disease, data showed.

The recovery rate climbed to 74.69 per cent as record 63,631 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Trending News

Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
22 August 2020
Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
22 August 2020
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
22 August 2020
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
22 August 2020
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)
22 August 2020
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

International News

Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
22 August 2020
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
22 August 2020
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.