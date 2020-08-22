India+records+highest+single-day+Covid-19+spike

India’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases neared the three million-mark as it remained the third worst-hit country in the world after the US and Brazil.



According to the Union health ministry’s data, there were 69,878 cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day spike, and 945 fatalities reported across the country in the last 24 hours.



These take India’s tally to 2,975,701.



The number of active cases were at 697,330 and 55,794 people have succumbed to the viral disease, data showed.



The recovery rate climbed to 74.69 per cent as record 63,631 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.