Ex-ETI directors testify before presidential commission (video)





Several director board members of ETI, including four Edirisinghes, yesterday (21) appeared before the presidential commission that probes malpractices at the institution.



At the commencement of the hearing, the chairman of the commission said it decided not to record evidence from the four - Jeewaka, Asanka, Nalaka and Deepa - as it had no legal powers to make anyone to testify.



Giving evidence thereafter, a former director said he was threatened of assault after he refused to give Rs. 50 million demanded by Nalaka Edirisinghe.



On another instance, he was assaulted for refusing to give Nalaka Edirisinghe a demanded Rs. 200 million.



He said he decided to resign due to such threats.



Another ex-director told the commission that an inquiry revealed that Edirisinghe family members had personally used the income of EAP Broadcasting.



He said he had to leave after refusing to grant, without director board approval, Rs. 15 million demanded to buy a new car for Soma Edirisinghe.



A group including Jeewaka Edirisighe had come to his house and demanded his resignation.



The witness said he pointed out to them the need for Central Bank approval for him to leave.



Despite it being a bank holiday, the CB letter approving his resignation was received later in the day, he said.



A number of properties owned by ETI were purchased with money drawn from an account undisclosed to the Central Bank, he said.



He said he was unaware how the money was used, but that part of it had gone to bribe revenue officers.



The witness added the CB had been aware of what had been going on, with Jeewaka Edirisinghe once telling him so.



ETI was depositing money in the undisclosed account in order for its depositors to avoid paying income tax, he said, adding that he had been told that even the auditor general had made deposits in it.