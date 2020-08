A disaster management centre was built in the heart of Agalawatte town in 2010 with Rs. 90 million of Korean assistance.



The building became unusable in 2016, as confirmed by the Moratuwa University following a study.



Its dilapidated condition is posing a public risk, but its dismantling is said to be expensive.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ will keep a watch until authorities solve this matter in an acceptable manner.