Two fatal road accidents claim eight lives (video)





Two fatal road accidents claimed the lives of eight persons this morning (22), police say.



Five died in a head-on collision between a car and a tipper at Walakumbura in Alawwa on Colombo-Kurunegala main road around 4.05 am.



Careless driving by the driver of the car had caused the accident, with all its occupants getting killed.



All workers of a construction firm, they had been returning to Kurunegala from a funeral in Warakapola.



Meanwhile, a van fell into a precipice near the Ravana Falls in Ella on the Ella-Wellawaya road, killing three persons, police say.



Three others have been admitted to hospitals in Badulla and Wellawaya with injuries.



They too, had been motoring back from a funeral, and the driver had fallen asleep, leading to the tragedy.



Two died on the spot, while another was taken out of the vehicle after much effort, but he too, succumbed to the injuries.