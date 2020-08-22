සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two fatal road accidents claim eight lives (video)

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 12:46

Two+fatal+road+accidents+claim+eight+lives+%28video%29


Two fatal road accidents claimed the lives of eight persons this morning (22), police say.

Five died in a head-on collision between a car and a tipper at Walakumbura in Alawwa on Colombo-Kurunegala main road around 4.05 am.

Careless driving by the driver of the car had caused the accident, with all its occupants getting killed.

All workers of a construction firm, they had been returning to Kurunegala from a funeral in Warakapola.

Meanwhile, a van fell into a precipice near the Ravana Falls in Ella on the Ella-Wellawaya road, killing three persons, police say.

Three others have been admitted to hospitals in Badulla and Wellawaya with injuries.

They too, had been motoring back from a funeral, and the driver had fallen asleep, leading to the tragedy.

Two died on the spot, while another was taken out of the vehicle after much effort, but he too, succumbed to the injuries.

Trending News

Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
22 August 2020
Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
22 August 2020
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
22 August 2020
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
22 August 2020
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)
22 August 2020
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

International News

Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
22 August 2020
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
22 August 2020
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.