Appointment of members to COPE, COPA next week (video)





The appointment of members is expected to take place next week to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).



The communication department of Parliament says that will most likely happen on Thursday or Friday, the days when the House meets.



Nominations have been called, on a decision by the parliamentary select committee yesterday, from all parties for the memberships of COPE, COPA and other House committees.



The opposition has already asked that it be given the chairmanships of both COPE and COPA.



Meanwhile, justice minister Ali Sabri is formulating the draft 20th amendment to the constitution.



Once drafted, it will be referred to a committee comprising ministers G.L. Peiris, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena and Udaya Gammanpila.



The committee’s recommendations will be tabled before the cabinet.