CoI inspects CEB’s system control centre

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 12:52

Members of the committee that probes last week’s countrywide blackout this morning (22) inspected the CEB’s system control centre at Pelawatte in Battaramulla.

They inquired into the functions of the centre.

The committee will hand over an investigation report to subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma on 24 August, one of its members told Hiru News.

The power-cuts resulting from the technical malfunction at the grid substation at Kerawalapitya were halted yesterday.

The national grid now remains stable, say CEB engineers.

