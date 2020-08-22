Western province raids net over 3,300 suspects (video)





Raids in the western province in the past week, numbering 3,324, netted 3,409 suspects in various crimes, police say.



This morning, a motorcyclist shot by a gunman in another motorcycle in Ambalangoda died in hospital.



The 48-year-old was a resident of Kuligoda in Ambalangoda.



The shooting occurred at Parrot Junction in Ambalangoda and the assailant has fled the scene.



Police say investigations are on with the use of CCTV footage available.



Meanwhile, drug racketeer and criminal W.K. Priyantha Ranaweera alias Hettaya has been remanded until 26 August.



He was arrested a week ago by Minuwangoda police with five grams of heroin and cheques for Rs. 9.8 million.



A 28-year-old was caught transporting 10.8 kgs of cannabis in a car at Grand Pass last night.



In Kalutara, a housebreaker was arrested for stealing money from a house at Galdeniella.



Subsequent to his being questioned, police found an air rifle and Hakkapatas jaw bombs hidden from a farm in the area.