සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Tearful ex-intelligence chief testifies before commission (video)

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 13:43

Tearful+ex-intelligence+chief+testifies+before+commission+%28video%29

Former director of Stat Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena says he could not contact the then president Maithripala Sirisena to warn him about the Easter Sunday attacks as he had been on a private visit overseas.

He said he had tried to get in touch with Sirisena over the phone twice, on the day prior to the attacks and just a few minutes before the attacks.

A tearful Jayawardena, for the 16th day yesterday (21), testified before the presidential commission that probes the attacks.

He said the last time the National Security Council met before the attacks was in February.

Trending News

Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
22 August 2020
Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
22 August 2020
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
22 August 2020
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
22 August 2020
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)
22 August 2020
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

International News

Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
22 August 2020
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
22 August 2020
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.