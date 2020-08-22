Tearful ex-intelligence chief testifies before commission (video)



Former director of Stat Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena says he could not contact the then president Maithripala Sirisena to warn him about the Easter Sunday attacks as he had been on a private visit overseas.



He said he had tried to get in touch with Sirisena over the phone twice, on the day prior to the attacks and just a few minutes before the attacks.



A tearful Jayawardena, for the 16th day yesterday (21), testified before the presidential commission that probes the attacks.



He said the last time the National Security Council met before the attacks was in February.