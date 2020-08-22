සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

TNA meets with Indian high commissioner

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 15:22

TNA+meets+with+Indian+high+commissioner
The TNA met with Indian high commissioner Gopal Bagley at the latter’s official residence in Colombo yesterday afternoon (21), says the party.

A team led by its leader R. Sampanthan and comprising S. Adaikkalanathan and M.A. Sumanthiran was present at the discussion.

On the occasion, the Indian diplomat promised continued support towards the resolution of the national issue of the Tamils, the TNA adds.

Trending News

Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
22 August 2020
Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
22 August 2020
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
22 August 2020
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
22 August 2020
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)
22 August 2020
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

International News

Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
22 August 2020
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
22 August 2020
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.