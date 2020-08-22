TNA+meets+with+Indian+high+commissioner

The TNA met with Indian high commissioner Gopal Bagley at the latter’s official residence in Colombo yesterday afternoon (21), says the party.



A team led by its leader R. Sampanthan and comprising S. Adaikkalanathan and M.A. Sumanthiran was present at the discussion.



On the occasion, the Indian diplomat promised continued support towards the resolution of the national issue of the Tamils, the TNA adds.