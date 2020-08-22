UN+Security+Council+opposes+US+push+for+Iran+sanctions

The United States has failed in its bid to reimpose international sanctions on Iran.



Thirteen countries on the 15-member UN Security Council expressed their opposition, arguing that Washington's move is void given it is using a process agreed under a nuclear deal that it quit two years ago.



Its long-time allies Britain, France, Germany and Belgium as well as China, Russia, Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Indonesia, Estonia and Tunisia have already written letters in opposition.



The United States has accused Iran of breaching a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to stop Tehran developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.