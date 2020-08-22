සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 16:56

Youth+drinks+poison+after+slitting+girlfriend%E2%80%99s+throat+%28pictures%29
A youth rejected by his girlfriend has killed her by slitting her throat and then tried to take his own life by drinking poison, police say.

He is receiving treatment at the Chilaw Hospital under police guard.

A juggery maker by profession, he had had an affair with the 22-year-old accounts clerk at a coir factory at Dummalasuriya in Madampe.

With her family opposing him, the girl had stopped the long-standing affair, which made the youth angry and revengeful.

He attacked her with a sharp weapon as she had been riding to work in her uncle’s motorcycle, police say.

The girl died in Chila general hospital.


Trending News

Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
22 August 2020
Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
22 August 2020
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
22 August 2020
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
22 August 2020
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)
22 August 2020
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

International News

Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
22 August 2020
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
22 August 2020
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.