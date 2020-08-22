Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

A youth rejected by his girlfriend has killed her by slitting her throat and then tried to take his own life by drinking poison, police say.He is receiving treatment at the Chilaw Hospital under police guard.A juggery maker by profession, he had had an affair with the 22-year-old accounts clerk at a coir factory at Dummalasuriya in Madampe.With her family opposing him, the girl had stopped the long-standing affair, which made the youth angry and revengeful.He attacked her with a sharp weapon as she had been riding to work in her uncle’s motorcycle, police say.The girl died in Chila general hospital.