සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Diamond theft suspect arrested with heroin

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 17:04

Diamond+theft+suspect+arrested+with+heroin
An accomplice of the organized criminal Kelum Indika, also known as ‘Keuma’, has been arrested at Elamodera in Kalutara with 10.4 grams of heroin, police say.

The man, Amaratungalage Don Manju alias ‘Diyagama Manju’, is a key suspect in the Rs. five billion diamond theft at Erewwala in Pannipitiya.

Along with him, another man was taken into custody by the Kalutara crime investigation division in a raid today (22).

Trending News

Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
22 August 2020
Five (05) killed in tragic accident on the Colombo - Kurunegala Road (video)
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
22 August 2020
Unselected graduates given until 15 Sept. to submit appeals
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
22 August 2020
Deadline extended to apply for Working Capital Loan Scheme
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
22 August 2020
Two killed as van falls into precipice near Ravana Falls (video)
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)
22 August 2020
Youth drinks poison after slitting girlfriend’s throat (pictures)

International News

Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
22 August 2020
Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
22 August 2020
UN Security Council opposes US push for Iran sanctions
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
22 August 2020
India records highest single-day Covid-19 spike
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
22 August 2020
Over eight million affected by floods in Bihar
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.