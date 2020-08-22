Diamond+theft+suspect+arrested+with+heroin

An accomplice of the organized criminal Kelum Indika, also known as ‘Keuma’, has been arrested at Elamodera in Kalutara with 10.4 grams of heroin, police say.



The man, Amaratungalage Don Manju alias ‘Diyagama Manju’, is a key suspect in the Rs. five billion diamond theft at Erewwala in Pannipitiya.



Along with him, another man was taken into custody by the Kalutara crime investigation division in a raid today (22).