Russia’s Alexei Navalny arrives in Germany for medical treatment

The acutely ill Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived in Germany from Siberia for treatment.



He is in a coma after drinking what his supporters suspect was poisoned tea.



They accuse the authorities of trying to conceal a crime.



Doctors treating him in Omsk had insisted that he was too ill to be moved.



But they later said his condition was stable enough for the flight.



His wife Yulia is travelling with him.



This morning (22), Navalny's medical evacuation flight - paid for by the German NGO Cinema for Peace - landed at Tegel airport in Berlin.



He is being treated at the Charité hospital in the German capital.