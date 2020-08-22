Premier orders acceleration of northwestern province canal project (pictures)

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered the acceleration of the northwestern province canal project to enable cultivations in both the Yala and Maha seasons.At a function near the Siyambalangamuwa Tank at Moragollagama in Kurunegala today (22), he was presented with the project report by its project director.The project plans to irrigate eight major tanks and 350 smaller tanks to help cultivate 12,500 hectares.Furthermore, it will supply drinking water and curb kidney disease, help generate new jobs and contribute towards reducing human-elephant conflicts.Started in 2014, it was halted during the previous regime.