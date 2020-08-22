12+year+old+boy+killed+in+an+accident+driven+by+15+year+old+cousin+

A 12-year-old boy was killed after he was run over by a lorry driven by his cousin at a house in the Welikanda area in Ahungalla this afternoon.



The lorry, which was parked with the key near the house, was started by a 15-year-old cousin and the lorry was speeding forward, police said.



At that time a 12 year old child who had arrived on a bicycle had gone under the lorry. He succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital, police said.



8 individuals have died in two separate accidents this morning.

Three more individuals who sustained severe injuries have been admitted to hospitals.

According to the police media unit both groups have been returning home after attending funerals.

5 persons were killed in an accident which occurred at around 4 am near the Walakumbura area in Alawwa, along the Colombo - Kurunegala Road.

Police stated that a Car and a Tipper Lorry had collided head on resulting in the deaths of all 5 who were in the car.

The group has met with the accident while returning to Kurunegala after attending a funeral in Warakapola.

The deceased were a group of employees of a private company involved in the construction of the central expressway and were between the ages of 22 and 29.

Meanwhile three persons have died and three other have sustained injuries when a van fell into a precipice near the Ravana falls along the Ella-Wellawaya road.

The deceased are two electrical superintendants and a driver attached to the Badulla electricity board.

According to the police the accident has occurred when the group was returning to Badulla after attending a funeral in Hambanthota.

It is suspected that the driver has fallen asleep at the wheel.





