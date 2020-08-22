Investigation+regarding+the+jeeps+driven+on+the+Menik+River+in+the+Yala+National+Park+

Scenes of a series of jeeps driving along the Menik River flowing through the Yala National Park is circulating on social media these days.



The management of the Yala National Park stated that an investigation is being carried out into the incident that polluted the water body available to quench the thirst of the wild animals.



The incident which was allegedly carried out by a woman in the Kosgasmankada area in the Yala National Park the day before yesterday was filmed and posted on social media.



According to the Facebook post, the group had arrived in two jeeps from the Yala-Block 2 section.



The video also shows them driving jeeps across the river.



The Facebook account that contained the footage stated that there was a tour guide with the vehicles and that he was drunk at the time.



Although no complaint has been received regarding this incident, a senior official in charge of the Yala National Park stated that an investigation is being carried out.