A+contact+number+by+Central+Bank+for+customer+complaints+on+regulated+financial+institutions

The Central Bank announced that the Department of Financial Consumer Relations, which focuses on consumer complaints and grievances regarding financial services regulated by the Central Bank, is now operational.



Inquiries and complaints regarding the relevant institutions can be made to the telephone number 0112 - 477 966 or to the Department of Financial Consumer Relations, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01.



This unit was established for a number of purposes, including the protection of the rights of financial service users.