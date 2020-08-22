සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New Speaker calls on Chief Prelates (Video)

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 22:42

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena states that the need to remove from the Hansard the statement made by Member of Parliament C.V. Vigneswaran in Parliament during the inaugural session of the 9th Parliament, is being investigated.

He was responding to questions from the media after meeting the Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya today.

The newly appointed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena visited the Malwathu Viharaya this afternoon and received blessings from the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero.

After that the new Speaker visited the Asgiri Viharaya and called on the Asgiriya Chapter Mahanayake Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana Thera and received his blessings.

Meanwhile various  politicians expressed their views regarding the statement made by MP Vigneswaran.

