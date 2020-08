Ven. Hunupitiye Chandrasiri Thero who was accused recently that the General Secretary of Apey Jana Bala Party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero was abducted by Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, visited the Rajagiriya Dharmayatana where Ven. Rathana Thero resides with the police today.



However, Ven. Rathana Thera was not at the temple at the time and both parties have been instructed to appear before the police tomorrow.