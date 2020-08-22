,
Angoda Lokka's main shooter 'Chamiya' shot dead by police in Gampaha
Sunday, 23 August 2020 - 0:03
One of the main shooters of underworld leader Angoda Lokka, Chaminda Sandamal Edirisooriya alias "Chamiya" shot dead by police while he attempted to flee after shooting at the police in Gampaha area.
