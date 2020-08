One of the main shooters of underworld leader Angoda Lokka, Chaminda Sandamal Edirisooriya alias "Chamiya" shot dead by police while he attempted to flee after shooting at the police in Gampaha last night (22).



After he was arrested, he was taken to find a hidden weapon and heroin, when he tried to snatch a firearm from the police.



The attempt triggered the firearm, causing injury to one policeman.



Police acted in self defence and the man died in the shooting.