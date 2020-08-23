Mainly+fair+weather+today

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island today (23), says the Department of Meteorology.



However, several spells of light showers are likely in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts in the afternoon.