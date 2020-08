A 47-year-old female who arrived from India and who was tested positive for Covid-19 and also diagnosed with cancer, heart ailments and diabetes died at the IDH last night (22), marking the 12th COVID-19, death in Sri Lanka, its director Dr. Hasitha Attanayake told Hiru News.



So far, the country has had 2,947 patients.

Of them, 2,798 have recovered, while 138 remain in hospital.